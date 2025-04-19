The corridor will help reduce the pressure on both road and rail traffic in Delhi-NCR and will also connect to various logistics hubs in UP and Haryana.

The route for the Eastern Orbital Rail Corridor (EORC) in Ghaziabad has been finalised, bringing a major boost to connectivity between Baghpat, Ghaziabad, and Noida. The corridor will be built along the outer side of the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE), easing travel in the Delhi-NCR region, according to reports.

The EORC will stretch from Palwal in Haryana to Sonipat, covering important areas like Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Faridabad, and Sonipat. This project is seen as an extension of the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor. Out of its total 135 km length, 87 km will fall in Uttar Pradesh and 48 km in Haryana.

A total of 15 stations are proposed on this route — 9 in Uttar Pradesh and 6 in Haryana. The UP stations include New Khekhra Road, Baragaon, Manauli, New Dasna, Sukhanapur, Rajatpur, Shamsuddinpur, Bisaich, and Gunpura. The Haryana stations are Malha Mazara, Jatheri, Bhaira Bakipur, Chhayansa, Jawan, and Fatehpur Biloch.

As per media reports, passenger trains on this corridor will run at a maximum speed of 160 km/h, while freight trains will operate at up to 100 km/h. The corridor will help reduce the pressure on both road and rail traffic in Delhi-NCR and will also connect to various logistics hubs in UP and Haryana.

The EORC will also link to Jewar Airport, improving airport access. A new 98.8 km railway line from Chola to Rundhi is planned for this purpose, and work on its Detailed Project Report (DPR) is underway. The line is expected to connect Chola and Dankaur.

In addition, the EORC will be connected to the Delhi-Meerut RRTS (Namo Bharat) corridor near Duhai, making travel to Haryana more convenient. Once completed, the Eastern Orbital Rail Corridor will play a key role in improving transport, reducing traffic, and boosting economic growth in the region.