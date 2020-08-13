UP, Haryana likely to receive rainfall today: IMD

Certain areas of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are likely to receive rainfall in the next couple of hours, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Thursday.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur (continue to occur) over and adjoining areas of Most places of Entire Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Rohtak, Gurugram, Manesar, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Palwal, Nodal, Panipat, Baraut Kama, Kurukshetra, Shamli, Sambhal, Chandausi, Sahaswan, Narora, Hastinapur, Garhmukteshwar, Chandpur, Gannaur, Gohana, Sonipat, Bagpat, Matanhail, Mahendergarh, Kosli, Bijnor, Barsana, Deeg, Rewari, Bawal, Null, Namaul, Alwar, Sohana, Moradabad, Amroha. Intermittent light intensity rain would occur over and nearby Muzaffarnagar, Hapur, Modinagar, Gulaoti, Siyana, Bulandshahar, Khurja, Khair, Aligarh, Agra, Tundla, Bharatpur, during next 2 hours," the IMD tweeted.

Meanwhile, rains lashed various parts of the national capital on Thursday morning. The rain started on Wednesday late night

Different parts of Delhi faced waterlogging due to incessant rainfall.

Waterlogging was seen near New Delhi Railway Station following rainfall. Waterlogging was also observed at an underpass in the Dwarka area following rainfall.