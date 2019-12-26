UP govt to seize property of 373 protesters for violence, arson

The Uttar Pradesh government has initiated a crackdown on miscreants who resorted to violence during the protests against the recently enacted Citizenship Amendment Act.

Properties of at least 373 protesters, who vandalised public properties in the state will be seized. A notice has been already sent to these protesters regarding the same.

The maximum number of protesters who have received the notice are in Moradabad (200), followed by Lucknow (110), Gorakhpur (34), and Firozabad (29). Strict action will be taken against those who damaged the public property during the protests against the citizenship law in the state from December 10-24.

Till date, a total of 213 FIRs have been registered in the state against demonstrators for protests, sabotage and arson since December 10 while 925 accused have been arrested, as per the data released by the Lucknow DGP Headquarters. 5,558 people have been detained. A total of 81 FIRs have been registered for posting objectionable content in social media and 120 accused have been arrested. Action has been taken on 7,513 Twitter posts, 9,076 Facebook posts, and 172 YouTube videos.

Meanwhile, internet services have been suspended in several parts of the state to maintain law and order.

While Ghaziabad will see a 24-hour suspension, services will be suspended for 48 hours in Saharanpur and Bijnor.

Following the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), protests against the law turned violent in several parts of Uttar Pradesh last week.