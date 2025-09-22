Add DNA as a Preferred Source
UP govt takes BIG step, bans caste-based reference in police records, public spaces, political rallies; check details

However, the government has clarified that exemptions will apply in cases filed under the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, where identifying caste remains a necessary legal requirement.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 22, 2025, 03:26 PM IST | Edited by : Varsha Agarwal

UP govt takes BIG step, bans caste-based reference in police records, public spaces, political rallies; check details
    Acting on the directives of the Allahabad High Court, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday ordered a complete ban on caste-based references in police records and at public places to end caste discrimination in the state. 

    Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar issued instructions to all departments, directing that caste will no longer be mentioned in First Information Reports (FIRs), arrest memos, or other police documents. Instead, the names of parents will be used for identification purposes. The order further directs that caste symbols, slogans, and references displayed on police station noticeboards, vehicles, or signboards must be removed immediately. Additionally, caste-based rallies have been prohibited across the state, with law enforcement tasked to ensure strict monitoring of social media platforms to prevent violations.

    However, the government has clarified that exemptions will apply in cases filed under the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, where identifying caste remains a necessary legal requirement. To implement the High Court's directive effectively, amendments will be made in Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and police manuals. 

    Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janta Darshan in Gorakhpur today. At the Janta Darbar, the Chief Minister listened to the grievances of the people. CM Yogi also extended greetings on the occasion of Navratri."Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all devotees and residents of the state on the sacred festival of worship and adoration of Maa Bhagwati Jagadamba, 'Shardiya Navratri'! May Mother bless everyone's life with happiness, health, and prosperity; this is the prayer. Happy Navratri! Jai Mata Ki!" CM wrote on X.

    Earlier, on September 21, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the state government has engaged 300 intellectuals, including retired chief secretaries, secretaries, deputy secretaries and vice-chancellors, to help frame a roadmap for a "Developed India-Developed Uttar Pradesh 2047."Addressing a workshop on the subject, the Chief Minister said these experts are visiting academic institutions across the state to hold discussions and gather ideas from people on the state's development goals for 2047.

    (Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

