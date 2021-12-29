UP govt okays proposal to rename Jhansi station

The UP government has approved the proposal of the Railways to change the name of the Jhansi railway station. Earlier, the Union Home Ministry had given no objection regarding this. Now in the coming days, Jhansi station will be known as Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station.

Several local public representatives, including BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Prabhat Jha, had demanded that Jhansi be named after Rani Laxmibai in a railway meeting held in Jhansi a few years ago.

On this, the Railways had started the process by agreeing and the approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs and now the UP government has been received. Jhansi MP Anurag Sharma said that it is a matter of pride for the people of Bundelkhand.

This will also give economic benefits to Bundelkhand as the possibilities of tourism will increase here.