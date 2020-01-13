UP govt implements Police Commissioner System in Lucknow, Noida

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister YOgi Adityanath on Monday announced the implementation of Police Commissioner system in two cities of the state, namely Lucknow and Gautam Budh Nagar.

Addressing a press conference, the CM announced that an ADG level officer will act as police commissioner and two IG level joint commissioners will be associated with him.

"Biggest step towards police reform has been taken by our Govt today. Uttar Pradesh cabinet has approved proposal to setup police commissioner system in Lucknow and Noida," he said.

Yogi further added that "Two women officers of Superintendent of Police (SP) & Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) ranks each, are being deployed to curb crimes against women in the new police commissionerates.."

(This is a breaking story. Details will follow)