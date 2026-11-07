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UP govt hikes employees' DA to 63%: Check effective date, arrears and payment details

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a Diwali bonanza for its employees by increasing Dearness Allowance (DA) to 63 percent. Know more about it.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 07, 2026, 09:50 PM IST

UP govt hikes employees' DA to 63%: Check effective date, arrears and payment details
UP government raises DA to 63%. (Screengrab from viral clip)
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On the occasion of Diwali, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced a hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees, taking the rate to 63 percent. The revised rate will come into effect from July 1, 2026, and will be paid along with the November salary to lakhs of UP government employees ahead of Diwali.

Who will benefit from the DA hike?

The revised DA will cover UP government employees, employees of aided educational institutions, technical educational institutions, and urban local bodies across the state. The Yogi Adityanath-led government will also credit the arrears for the period from July to October 2026 into the employees' PF accounts.

How will DA arrears be paid?

The payment of arrears will depend on the employee's PF and pension arrangements. Arrears will be credited to employees' respective General Provident Fund (GPF) after applicable tax deductions. For employees under the National Pension System (NPS), 10 percent of the arrears will be deposited into their Tier-I pension accounts. The remaining 90 per cent will be deposited in a Public Provident Fund account or provided through National Savings Certificates.

Yogi Adityanath hands appointment letters to more than 4,500 UP Police recruits​

Meanwhile, CM Yogi gave appointment letters to over 4,500 newly selected sub-inspectors and Platoon Commanders in Lucknow under the 'Mission Rozgar' on November 6.

'Under the 'Mission Rozgar', appointment letters were handed over today in Lucknow to 4,543 newly selected Sub-Inspectors and Platoon Commanders in @Uppolice through a fair and transparent recruitment process. I assure you that in the double-engine government, the chain of providing appointment letters to the youth of UP will continue relentlessly without stopping, without faltering. Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the aspirants who are becoming a part of the Uttar Pradesh Police Force on the auspicious occasion of the holy festival of Diwali,'' Yogi Adityanath wrote along with a series of pictures from the event.

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