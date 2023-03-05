Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

UP govt demolishes gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s gang member illegal property

Yogi Adityanath, CM declared in an address to the state Assembly earlier last month that the state's mafia nexus will be destroyed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

UP govt demolishes gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s gang member illegal property
UP govt demolishes gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s gang member illegal property

Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday removed illegal portions of a residential structure belonging to deceased Kamlesh Singh "Pradhan", who was a gang member of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, in the Ghazipur district. 

The removal action was carried out amid heavy deployment of the police force. 

The administration`s crackdown came amidst the State government`s ongoing drive against notorious criminals and goons. 

(Also Read: Uttar Pradesh news: CM Yogi exempts EV buyers from paying road tax, registration fees, know details)

Earlier last month, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during his address at the state Assembly, said that the UP government will destroy the mafia nexus in the state [Mafiaon Ko Mitti Me Mila Denge]. 

Launching a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party for nurturing the mafia in the state CM had said the UP government would destroy the mafia. CM Yogi also held the previous Samajwadi Party led-government responsible for nurturing and patronizing criminals and mafia in the state. 

"The Samajwadi Party not only glorified the mafia during its tenure but also garlanded them," he had said. The Chief Minister also assured the House that the government would leave no stone unturned to act against mafias.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor arrive at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse
Meet Ishita Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's sister-in-law, who is as glamorous as Kiara Advani, see pics
5 winter adventure sports you must try in Manali
Pakistan economic crisis: Milk now cost Rs 210 per litre, chicken at Rs 700 per kg
Jacqueline Fernandez shows how to dazzle in printed saree and embroidered blouse; see PICS
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Viral video: Wasim Akram, Shoaib Malik get engage in a heated exchange during PSL 2023 match, watch
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.