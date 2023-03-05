UP govt demolishes gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s gang member illegal property

Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday removed illegal portions of a residential structure belonging to deceased Kamlesh Singh "Pradhan", who was a gang member of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, in the Ghazipur district.

The removal action was carried out amid heavy deployment of the police force.

The administration`s crackdown came amidst the State government`s ongoing drive against notorious criminals and goons.

(Also Read: Uttar Pradesh news: CM Yogi exempts EV buyers from paying road tax, registration fees, know details)

Earlier last month, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during his address at the state Assembly, said that the UP government will destroy the mafia nexus in the state [Mafiaon Ko Mitti Me Mila Denge].

Launching a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party for nurturing the mafia in the state CM had said the UP government would destroy the mafia. CM Yogi also held the previous Samajwadi Party led-government responsible for nurturing and patronizing criminals and mafia in the state.

"The Samajwadi Party not only glorified the mafia during its tenure but also garlanded them," he had said. The Chief Minister also assured the House that the government would leave no stone unturned to act against mafias.