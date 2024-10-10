CM Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to declare a public holiday, excluding essential services.

The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared a public holiday on 'Navami' on October 11, a senior official said in Lucknow. 'Navami' is the last day of Navratri on which people end their fast with "kanya bhoj", puja and havan.

"In view of the demand of various organisations and the festival of 'Navami' falling tomorrow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to declare October 11 a public holiday, excluding essential services," said Director Information Shishir.

