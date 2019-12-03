UP govt approves construction of new Noida-Greater Noida metro line worth Rs 2,682 crore

In a relief to the residents of Noida extension and adjoining areas where limited public transport is available, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved the construction of a new Noida-Greater Noida Metro project that will cost around Rs 2,682 crore.

The 14.95 km long extension line will run between Noida Sector 71 and Greater Noida Knowledge Park V, connecting the Gaur City and Noida Extension to the Aqua Line that already connects Noida and Greater Noida.

The project will be funded by the Government of India, Uttar Pradesh government and the authorities of Noida and Greater Noida.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC).

Addressing the media after the meeting, Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana said that the project is expected to be completed in the next three years.

At the beginning of this year, the Aqua Line of the metro was inaugurated CM Yogi Adityanath. It connects Noida and Greater Noida, covering a distance of 29.707 kms. The line has 21 stations from Sector 51 in Noida to Depot station in Greater Noida.