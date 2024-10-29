This move is expected to bring job security and stability to thousands of workers across the state

In good news for contractual workers in Uttar Pradesh's municipal corporations, the government has announced a significant gift ahead of Diwali. All contract workers will soon be made permanent employees. The Directorate of Local Bodies has asked for details of all contract workers in the state’s municipal corporations to begin the regularisation process.

Who will benefit?

The Directorate of Local Bodies has instructed all municipal corporations to provide detailed information about contract employees who have been in continuous service since December 31, 2001, or earlier. The information must be submitted in a specified format.

Additionally, the Directorate referenced the Regularization Rules-2016, which were issued on September 12, 2016, for daily-wage workers. Although the Finance Department had raised some objections regarding these rules, these have now been addressed.

According to reports, an official from the municipal corporation mentioned that previous issues in the process of making contract workers permanent have now been resolved.

Manoj Srivastava, President of the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation Employees’ Association, stated that the Uttar Pradesh Local Bodies Employees’ Federation had proposed this regularisation to the state government, which has now accepted it.

This move is expected to bring job security and stability to thousands of workers across the state.