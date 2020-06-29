UP Governor Anandiben Patel given additional charge of Madhya Pradesh; appointed by President Ram Nath Kovind

Anandiben Patel, the incumbent governor of Uttar Pradesh, has also assumed the charge of the post of the governor of Madhya Pradesh as well. The appointment was made by President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday in view of the poor health conditions of the erstwhile Madhya Pradesh Governor, Lal Ji Tandon, said a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhawan on this day.

"President of India is pleased to appoint Anandiben Patel, Governor of Uttar Pradesh to discharge the functions of the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, in addition to her own duties, during the absence on leave of Lal Ji Tandon, Governor of Madhya Pradesh," the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhawan said.

Tandon, 85, has been undergoing treatment at the Medanta Hospital in Lucknow since June 11. Although he remains on ventilator support, his condition has recently improved, according to a recent statement issued by the Lucknow hospital.

He has interacted with his family members and colleagues. "Team of medical experts at Medanta-Lucknow is tirelessly working for best medical treatment," the Medanta statement added.

Notably, the 78-year-old Anandiben Patel had succeeded Ram Naik to the post of the UP Governor in January 2018. Before that, she was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, a post she had succeeded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to.