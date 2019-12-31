UP government seeks ban on PFI for involvement in violence during anti-CAA protests

The Uttar Pradesh administration has written to the State Home Ministry seeking a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) for involvement in the violence that broke out during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (ACC) in the state.

The recommendations will be reviewed by the ministry first before sending it to the Centre.

According to the letter sent by Uttar Pradesh DGP Headquarter, members of PFI were involved in the violence that erupted in several parts of the state on December 20 in wake of anti-CAA protests.

Many members of PFI were earlier associated with the banned Islamic group Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), the letter further said.

The UP government had arrested 22 members of PFI for their alleged role in violent activities during protests.

Uttar Pradesh police claim that PFI has been active in different parts of India since 2010 and the members of this group have been involved in disrupting peace and harmony in the country.

During the protests, the PFI members were active in Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Bijnor, Barabanki, Gonda, Bahraich, Varanasi, Azamgarh and Sitapur areas, said the UP Police.

The PFI describes itself as a neo-social movement committed to empowering people to ensure justice, freedom, and security.

(With inputs from Zee Media's Vinod Mishra)