UP government's order for women employees: 'No night shift without consent; free food, transportation must'

UP: It said women must also get sufficient supervision during their shifts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 28, 2022, 08:55 PM IST

UP order on women employees: Not less than four women should be allowed in a shift between 7 PM and 6 AM. (File)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered employers in the state to not force women employees to work from after 7 PM and before 6 AM. The government has also asked the employers to provide a host of facilities to women. It has promised strong action against those violating the order. "No woman worker shall be bound to work without her written consent before 6 AM and after 7 PM," the order reads.

The order said women workers who opt to work during the odd hours should be provided with free transportation from their houses to the work place. The government has also ordered employers to make arrangements for food for female workers.

It said women must also get sufficient supervision during their shifts.  

The order said it is mandatory to provide facilities like washrooms, drinking water, changing rooms and light in the workplace. 

Not less than four women should be allowed in a shift between 7 PM and 6 AM. 

"Employer shall take appropriate steps to prevent sexual harassment. The employer shall maintain a complaint mechanism in the factory itself as prescribed in the Sexual Harrassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act," the order read. 

