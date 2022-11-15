UP government launches new scheme, owners can now register their property at any sub-registrar office

UP: Any registry office in the district can now register a piece of land. The government will put the experiment into practice at the district headquarters after it is proven successful at the divisional headquarters.

At divisional headquarters, the Stamp and Registration Department's use began on September 12. It was decided that any registry office within the divisional headquarters can be used for land registration. For instance, if a sub-office registrar is crowded, you can register your property at the office of another sub-registrar, even if your property is not in their neighbourhood.

The district headquarters would soon adopt this technique as well, according to Minister of State for Stamps and Registration (Independent Charge) Ravindra Jaiswal, who denied the claim of the scam. The department is focusing on this currently.

Check the waiting list: To register, go to www.igrsup.gov.in. After providing all necessary information, registry time will be allocated. It will mention the registry office along with the time and date. You may look up where and how much waiting is required. Time will be found in the office where there is less waiting.

Note- To guarantee the transfer of a clear title to the owner, all transactions involving the sale of real estate must be registered in India. For the sale deed to be legally registered at the Sub-Registrar's office, the registration of property needs the preparation of the necessary paperwork and payment of the necessary stamp duty registration fees. Property transfer and registration in Uttar Pradesh are regulated by the Department of Stamps and Registration.