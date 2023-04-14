UP government gives big boost to women entrepreneurs, check details inside

Picture: Pixabay

The Uttar Pradesh government has granted 100 per cent exemption in stamp duty for private industrial parks developed under the Promoting Leadership and Enterprise for Development of Growth Engine (PLEDGE) scheme, and for women entrepreneurs who purchase or lease industrial land in these parks. The Principal Secretary, Stamps and Registration, Leena Johri, issued an order regarding this. The exemption will be 100 per cent in eastern Uttar Pradesh and the Bundelkhand region, 75 per cent in central and eastern UP, and 50 per cent in Gautam Buddha Nagar. Additionally, women entrepreneurs will receive a 100 per cent exemption.

In another order, the department provided 100 per cent exemption in stamp duty for buyers of building and associated land to develop heritage hotels if the owner of both properties is the same person. The state also announced 100 per cent stamp duty exemption for setting up solar energy units, solar energy projects, or solar energy parks.

The Minister for Industrial Development, Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi,' reviewed the status of 25 sectoral policies. Different departments are notifying these policies to facilitate the implementation of investment proposals worth INR 33.50 lakh crore received at Global Investors Summit-2023, which was held from February 10 to 12. All 25 sectoral policies have been notified, and the target is to implement investment proposals worth INR 10 lakh crore at the proposed groundbreaking ceremony in August 2023.

