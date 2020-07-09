UP Gangster Vikas Dubey's close aides Babban Shukla, Prabhat Mishra killed in encounter

As police intensifies the manhunt to nab Uttar Pradesh Gangster Vikas Dubey, another close aide of him, identified as Ranbir alias Babban Shukla was shot dead in an encounter on Thursday morning. He had a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head.

He was killed by a joint team of UP Police and Special Task Force (STF) in Etawah.

Babban was one of the accused in the Kanpur raid where eight policemen were killed on July 3.

"Around 3 AM on the highway near Mahewa PS Bakewar, a Swift Dzire car DL1ZA3602 was looted by 4 armed assailants on a Scorpio. Around 4:30 AM, they were intercepted at Kachaura road under PS Civil lines by police and when police parties chased them, the Swift Dzire collided with a tree and criminals started firing on police. In the exchange of fire, an unidentified person sustained multiple injuries and was declared brought dead at the hospital. One pistol, a double-barrel gun, and several cartridges have been recovered. 3 others managed to escape on the Scorpio. Have informed all neighboring districts for intensive checking," Akash Tomar, SSP Etawah, informed.

Meanwhile, another close aide of Vikas Dubey, identified as Prabhat Mishra was killed by Uttar Pradesh police in an encounter near Kanpur.

He was nabbed by Haryana Police on Wednesday and was being brought to Uttar Pradesh on a transit remand for further interrogation when he tried to escape from police custody and was shot dead. Sources quoted by Zee News said that the tyre of the vehicle in which they were traveling got punctured near Panki. Prabhat tried to snatch a pistol from one of the policemen and fired at the cops escorting him. In self-defence, police opened fire at Prabhat.

It is being said that two STF officers were injured in the firing.

On Wednesday, another close aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, identified as Mar Duby was killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Hamirpur.