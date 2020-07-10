UP gangster Vikas Dubey killed in encounter by STF in Kanpur

A day after he was caught by the Ujjain Police in Madhya Pradesh, UP gangster Vikas Dubey has been killed in an encounter by the UP Police.

He was being brought back to Kanpur from Ujjain when one of the vehicles of the convoy of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) overturned. According to sources quoted by news agency ANI, Dubey attempted to flee after the car overturned. Shots were fired and he was rushed to a hospital. However, the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur shoot out the case was arrested by the police in Ujjain on Thursday morning. He was on the run for the last six days and had come to Ujjain to offer prayers at Temple, where he was identified by a security guard at the shrine.

The gangster is the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest Dubey.

Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.

Dubey managed to escape and the Uttar Pradesh police launched a hunt for him and raised the bounty on him to Rs 5 lakh.