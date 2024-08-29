UP: Fourth man-eater wolf, who killed 9 in Bahraich, held; search operation on

The fourth wolf, who took away nine lives in the past 45 days in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, has been captured by the forest department.

A total of 25 forest department teams of Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich has captured the fourth wolf from the the sugarcane fields in the Sisiya village of the district. The residents were living in terror as the wild animals took away lives of eight children and a woman in the district in the past 45 days, after 72-hour-long search operation.

Out of the seven wolves spreading fear among the residents, three had already been captured by the forest department teams, equipped with three vision drones, nets, and tranquilizer guns.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Bahraich Forest Department catches the wolf that killed 8 people in Bahraich.



(Video Source: Bahraich Forest Department) pic.twitter.com/qaGAkblyE4 — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2024

Meanwhile, a forest officer stated that efforts to appreheld the other three wolves are underway.

According to a report by Times of India, another officer said that they had focused their efforts on the sugarcane fields in the Sisiya village after the drone surveillance detected the movement of the killer wolves.

Nine killed in past 45 days

The wolf terror gripped the village as the pack of canines killed nine people, including one woman in the Bahraich district in the past 45 days. Most of them, who fell prey to the carnivores's attack, were children.

After repeated attacks by the wolves, the locals started patrolling during the night time. The villagers also stopped children from venturing out.

UP Chief minister Yogi Adityanath sent Forest Minister Arun Kumar Saxena to the site for taking stock of the situation. Following this, a breakthrough came on Wednesday, i.e., August 28, as the drones spotted the wolves in the sugarcane fields in the Sisiya village.