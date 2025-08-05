Twitter
UP floods: Heavy rains hit 17 districts, over 350 houses damaged, thousands of families displaced; check details

Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Lakhimpur Kheri, Agra, Auraiya, Chitrakoot, Ballia, Banda, Ghazipur, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Chandauli, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Etawah, and Fatehpur are among other affected districts.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 05, 2025, 07:58 AM IST

UP floods: Heavy rains hit 17 districts, over 350 houses damaged, thousands of families displaced; check details

At least 17 districts of Uttar Pradesh have been hit by a flood-like situation, with incessant heavy rain leading to a rise in the Ganga and Yamuna above the danger mark. Approximately 694 villages, 40 Tehsils, and 92 wards in urban areas have suffered significant damage, according to officials. 

The rainfall for the past two days has led to major rivers like the Ganga flowing above the danger mark in Varanasi, Mirzapur, Ghazipur and Ballia. Yamuna is above the red mark in Auraiya, Kalpi, Hamipur, Prayagraj and Banda, according to a report from the relief commissioner's office. Betwa is also flowing above the danger mark in Hamirpur, it said, as reported by PTI. 

Also read: Uttar Pradesh flood alert: These districts are on high alert as Yamuna, Chambal, Saryu breach danger mark due to…

Uttar Pradesh flood-like situation hits 17 districts

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, the state received 4 per cent excess rainfall. “Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and heavy to very heavy rain are very likely at isolated places in the state,” it said in its circular on Monday. Around  24 districts in the state have recorded excess rainfall, including districts like Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Varanasi, and Bhadohi reported over 55mm rainfall.

Lucknow received 18mm of rain against the normal 8.6mm, with water level in Ganga and Yamuna rising above the danger mark in various districts. Prayagraj witnessed reports of water flooding the residential areas. Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Lakhimpur Kheri, Agra, Auraiya, Chitrakoot, Ballia, Banda, Ghazipur, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Chandauli, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Etawah, and Fatehpur are among other affected districts. As per officials, the flood-like situation has damaged 350 houses, and over 1 lakh people have been affected. 

Also read: Viral video: UP cop who went viral for worshipping floodwaters at doorstep, now goes for a dive, netizens say, ‘Tension free...’

CM Yogi Adityanath instructs relief, rescue operations

As the situation worsened in Uttar Pradesh, the state government ministers, on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, reached ground zero on Monday to oversee flood relief and rescue operations. The ministers visited flood-affected districts, assessed ongoing relief efforts, and directly interacted with victims, according to an official statement. They ensured that timely assistance and uninterrupted distribution of relief materials remain a top priority for the government.

CM Yogi Adityanath affirmed that government representatives, administration, and resources stand with the people in every situation, committed to providing support in both hardship and recovery.

(With inputs from PTI)

