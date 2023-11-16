UP: Fire breaks out in Vaishali Superfast Express in Etawah, no injuries reported

The police officials said that there was no injury in the incident and after stopping for half an hour the train continued its journey.

Uttar Pradesh: A fire broke out in the sleeper coach of Vaishali Superfast Express when it was in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah on Thursday early morning, said police.

The police officials said that there was no injury in the incident and after stopping for half an hour the train continued its journey.

"The fire broke out in the S6 coach of Vaishali Superfast Express. The rescue team immediately reached the spot. There has been no loss of life. Nobody is injured. The train was stopped for 30-35 mins," said SP Etawah Rural, Satyapal Singh.

In another incident in Etawah earlier, at least six people were injured after a fire erupted in New Delhi-Darbhanga superfast express train, said officials.

The train was near Sarai Bhopat Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah when the fire erupted.

"We got information about fire in the S1 coach...Fire brigades reached the spot and doused the fire. An investigation will be conducted...Six to seven people suffered minor injuries, and they were shifted to the hospital where they are undergoing treatment," Company Commander RPF Gajendra Pal Singh told ANI.