Wedding drama in UP: Fierce fight breaks out on stage after 'varmala' ceremony, here's what happened

Another chaotic wedding has recently made headlines; this one took place in the Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh. A fight between the bride's and groom's sides broke out at the stage following the garland ceremony. After the "varmala" ritual was finished, the wedding guests from both sides began to argue over who got to take pictures.

The incident happened on December 8 as the wedding procession travelled from Rampur Karkhana Dhus to Madhavpur village. Up until the start of the conflict between the two groups, the wedding was going smoothly. Following Jaimala, the moment the time for photos began, the people on the groom's side, who were in a drunken state, started demanding on taking pictures first, which led to a fight between the families.

When he tried to break up the fight, the groom's uncle was severely beaten. The groom's sister and uncle reportedly suffered injuries in the altercation, according to media reports. Along with them, a BJP local worker also suffered beatings, according to Aaj Tak.

The Rampur Karkhana police arrived in the village after receiving the information. An ambulance was also contacted at the same time to transport the wounded people to the hospital. All of the injured were then taken to Sadar Hospital for treatment.

Balram Singh, a senior sub-inspector at the Rampur Karkhana police station, commented on the altercation at the wedding: "On Thursday night around 9.30 pm, there was information about a quarrel over taking photographs at the wedding. The injured had already left for the hospital by the time the police arrived at the scene with team."

The incident resulted in serious injuries for the groom's maternal uncle and sister, who are being treated at Sadar Hospital. The groom was furious about the brawl and initially refused to get married, but after much convincing, they tied the knot and finished the ritualistic marriage in the presence of the police.

READ | Cyclone Mandous: Traffic disruption, waterlogging, blackouts hit Tamil Nadu; 4 dead