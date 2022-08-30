UP female bank manager seeks actions against BJP leader for molesting

Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

A woman bank manager in Kanpur Dehat, Uttar Pradesh, was transferred to another district after several incidents of being molested by a man. Even after that, the man, Mani Gupta, continued to pursue the woman, and when he did not give up, she reported him to the police.

The accused, according to the woman, is a BJP politician. The woman claimed that the man is now forcing her to drop the case by filing a false report at the bank's head office since a complaint had been filed against him. The female bank manager who lodged the complaint added that the police are also not doing anything about this. She has therefore asked the SP to act in this regard.

In fact, the female bank manager who filed a complaint at the SP office of the Kanpur Dehat claims that Mani Gupta preserved an account in her branch of the Union Bank of India under the name of Sunny Traders when she was employed there as manager. She allegedly grew tired of the forcible molestations and indecent behaviour of Mani Gupta and was transferred to a different district as a result.

Even after that, when the harasser continued harassing her, the woman bank manager became annoyed and on July 17 filed a case in Akbarpur Kotwali under multiple provisions, including the SC-ST Act and molestation. The woman bank manager claims that Mani Gupta is currently forcing her to drop the issue by filing a false complaint with her head office.

Fake complaint made to defame the woman

The woman claims that Mani Gupta repeatedly requested her to accompany her. He used to repeatedly phone her and ask her to meet. He began defaming them when the woman refused to do this. He circulated the rumour that the woman's reputation was poor and that he kept going over to her residence.

The woman said, "I lodged a case with the police. However, nothing was done. I finished my transfer. I have to travel so far to the police station repeatedly, but nothing is being done. The BJP's treasurer is Mani Gupta. He is very powerful. I've come here to ask the SP for assistance. I am very upset."

However, Akbarpur CO Prabhat Kumar claimed that action had already been taken in response to the woman's allegation. The situation is being carefully investigated. Certainly, women will receive justice.



