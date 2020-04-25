UP: Fear of population explosion during lockdown prompts authorities to distribute condoms

Headlines

Meet Bihar man who cracked UPSC in 1994, resigned as IAS officer after few years due to...

Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line to fully operate from tomorrow; check details

BCCI dismisses rumors of alternate kit for Pakistan match, Confirms India will don blue

Failed to exchange Rs 2000 banknotes? Know what are the options left after deadline

Salman Khan shares pic with mystery girl, teases special announcement tomorrow, fans ask ‘bhabhiji reveal?'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Bihar man who cracked UPSC in 1994, resigned as IAS officer after few years due to...

Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line to fully operate from tomorrow; check details

Salman Khan shares pic with mystery girl, teases special announcement tomorrow, fans ask ‘bhabhiji reveal?'

6 Indian actresses who rejected films opposite Shah Rukh Khan

Superfoods to eat in breakfast

Most wickets for India vs Australia in ODIs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Ferocious Israel strikes back at Hamas, PM Netanyahu vows vengeance

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Over 600 killed, dozens taken hostage, Israel hits out at Hamas | Top Points

Israel Palestine Conflict: Israel's counter attack leaves Gaza in ruins, devastation continues

Salman Khan shares pic with mystery girl, teases special announcement tomorrow, fans ask ‘bhabhiji reveal?'

Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu back together? Actor’s new post with pet Hash leaves fans speculating

Gurdas Maan's Canada tour postponed amid India-Canada diplomatic unrest

HomeIndia

India

UP: Fear of population explosion during lockdown prompts authorities to distribute condoms

Lack of recreational activities during the lockdown might lead to a possible rise in the birth rate in the district during this period.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 25, 2020, 04:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It has been over a month since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown across India, forcing people to stay indoors to contain the spread of coronavirus. While most people are following the restrictions, the government has some concerns regarding another problem, which is, population explosion.

The health department in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district has started home delivery of condoms and other family planning kits in every village. The kits are being delivered by Asha workers door to door. 

Since all family members are at home during the lockdown, fears are arising that people might not be able to do family planning properly, and therefore the workers of health department have been instructed to distribute the kits to every household.

The officials are concerned that a lack of recreational activities during the lockdown might lead to a possible rise in the birth rate in the district during this period.

Family Welfare ACMO Virendra Kumar says that there is a threat of increasing population during the lockdown. Regarding this, instructions have been given to distribute family planning kits.

Members of NGOs along with Asha health care workers and Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANMs) have been instructed to distribute condoms and other contraceptives to every household here. Alongside, they are also spreading awareness of the benefits of family planning and various population control measures available to them.

About 30 thousand condoms have been distributed so far during the lockdown, Ballia’s Assistant CMO Dr Ballinder Prasad said. He also informed the authorities are worried that family planning should not become an entertainment tool for the husband and wife imprisoned in the house.

The campaign to distribute family planning kit is not new and it has already been running for a long time as part of the government’s population control program, the ACMO added.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line to fully operate from tomorrow; check details

Israel-Palestine conflict: Why did Hamas attack Israel and who is leading the terror group? Explained

World Cup 2023, India vs Australia Chennai Weather Forecast: Will rain play spoilsport at Chepauk?

BAN vs AFG ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Dharamsala

Asian Games 2023: Satwik-Chirag duo secures India's first-ever gold medal in badminton

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE