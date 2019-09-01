UP farmer's daughter among 60 students to witness moon landing of Chandrayaan-2 with PM Modi

Rashi Verma

Rashi Verma, a farmer's daughter who studies in class 10 at DPS school in Lucknow, will have the privilege to witness the moon landing of Chandrayaan-2 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with 59 other students from all across India on September 7.

Rashi Verma left her village in Uttar Pradesh where her father works as a farmer to live with her aunt in Lucknow to study in a good school.

60 students were selected on the basis of a 'Space Quiz' conducted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). These students will be able to witness the historic landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the surface of the moon on September 7 at Indian Space Research Centre headquarters in Bengaluru.

Rashi said that she was very excited about the opportunity to watch the live telecast with PM Modi. She also nurtures dreams to become an IAS officer and serve the society.

Chinmay Choudhury, a Class VIII student from Jharsuguda in Odisha, will also be able to witness the historic event.

"I have given the exam online. It consisted of 20 questions required to be completed in 10 minutes. The questions were pertaining to rocket, satellite, heavenly bodies etc," said Chinmay Choudhury to ANI.

Shrijal Chandrakar, class 9 student from Belsondha, Chattisgarh, is also among the 60 winners. Shrijal said, "I thank my school for guiding me for the ISRO quiz on its space programme."

"ISRO has great pleasure in informing that you have been selected to watch the historical Chandrayaan-2 moon landing on the early hours of September 07, 2019 at the ISRO Tracking Centre (ISTRAC), Bengaluru, in the presence of Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi Ji. You are requested to reach Bengaluru by 1400 hrs on Friday, September 06, 2019 along with one parent/guardian," ISRO's letter to Delhi student Manogya Singh Suyansh, stated.

The quiz was conducted for students from the eighth standard to tenth standard. The students were given a timeframe of 10 minutes to answer 20 questions related to space and the winner of the contest was selected on the basis of the number of correct answers scored by the student within the time frame.

In a bid to promote awareness about the space programme among the students of India, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) had written to all school boards to encourage children to participate in the quiz.

Two students from every state will have the privilege to witness the Chandrayaan 2 moon landing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chandrayaan-2 is expected to land on the surface of the moon on September 7. It entered the moon's orbit on August 20 and the first Lunar bound orbit manoeuvre for the spacecraft was performed successfully the next day.

India created history on July 22 when ISRO launched the country’s second lunar mission. Chandrayaan 2 seeks to explore the far side of the moon, a feat no other country has achieved yet. If this landing is successful, the 10-billion-rupee mission will allow scientists to carry out studies regarding the presence of water at the moon’s south pole.

The Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission will make India the fourth country in the world to land a rover on the moon. It will also be the only country to land a rover on the south pole region of the moon.

(With ANI inputs)