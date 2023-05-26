Search icon
UP excise team seizes truck carrying 1,200 bottles of illegal liquor from Haryana to Bihar

During the operation, which was supported by the local police, the driver of a truck registered in Firozabad was detained.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: May 26, 2023, 06:13 AM IST

Representational Image

The excise department in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday impounded a truck passing through Greater Noida after it was found carrying illegal liquor from Haryana to the "dry" state of Bihar, officials said. 

One person, the driver of a Firozabad-registered truck, was arrested in the action carried out with the help of the local police, District Excise Officer Rakesh Bahadur Singh said.

"According to the instructions of the district magistrate and the commissioner of police to curb the sale and transportation of illegal liquor completely, illegal Haryana-brand liquor being sent from Faridabad to Bihar was seized near Pari Chowk during road checking by the joint team of Excise Inspectors Rahul Singh and Chandrashekhar Singh," the officer said.

"The truck had a secret chamber in the driver's cabin and a total of 1,200 bottles of liquor were seized in 65 boxes - in which 36 boxes of Royal Stag 750 ml capacity, 11 boxes of Royal Stag 375 ml capacity, 8 boxes of Royal Stag 180 ml and 10 boxes of McDowell Number One 750 ml were recovered," Singh said.

The driver of the vehicle, Narendra Singh who is a resident of a village in Jehanabad, Bihar, was arrested for transporting illicit liquor by the vehicle, he said.

The sale and consumption of alcohol have been completely banned in Bihar since April 2016.

The arrested accused and the owner/manager of the distillery concerned from where the liquor was taken have been booked under the provisions of the Excise Act, he added.

