UP Elections Phase 1 voting tomorrow: Covid-19 guidelines that voters should know

The 2022 Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh are all set to begin from tomorrow with 58 constituencies in 11 districts set to go vote. Over 2 crore people from the districts Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra, will cast their vote on Thursday (February 10) between 7 am and 6 pm.

With the Omicron wave still prevalent in the country and the pandemic far from over, the Election Commission of India (EC) has put in place thorough Covid protocol for the Assembly Elections in 2022. Voters can check their name on vote list and download voter slip with this step-by-step voter guide.

For the elections, the EC has made a number of Covid-related protocols. The Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) at polling booths will be reinforced with COVID mitigation measures like sanitizers, thermal scanner, soap, masks, face shields and gloves etc. Provisions include social distancing, token system to avoid queues and optional Postal Ballot facility.

There will be mandatory sanitization of polling station. Fewer electors (approx. 1000) will be allotted to each polling station. The poll timings will be extended by one hour. Voters have to carry anyone of the approved Identity Card and Voter information slip to Polling Station. The voter information slip can be generated using Voter Helpline App.

Covid-19 guidelines for voting – Elections 2022

Electors should wear mask, gloves and sanitize hands

If temperature of an elector is above set norms in two measurements, then the they will be given a token/certificate to come and vote at last hour of poll, as per Covid-19 preventive measures.

No gadgets will be allowed.

Voters will stand in queue maintaining 6-ft physical distance

Glove will be provided to the voter

1st Polling officer will check the name on voter list and ID proof. Voter will lower facemask for identification.

2nd Polling officer will mark finger nail with indelible ink, give a slip and take elector’s signature

3rd Polling officer takes the slip and checks the mark on your finger nail

Voter will press button against chosen candidate to vote on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM); a red light will glow with a beep sound. Voters can check the printed paper slip through glass on VVPAT window.

Voting for people with Covid-19 related symptoms

Electors with COVID-19 related symptoms will vote in the last hour of polling.

Everyone in the Polling Booth will be provided PPE kits for their safety.

Single voter inside Polling Station wearing PPE kit

After voting on EVM-VVPAT, voter disposes the used glove in a dustbin and sanitizes hands before exit from Polling Station