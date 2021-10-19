UP elections: Congress to give 40% tickets to women, announces Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday announced that the party will give 40% tickets to contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections to women.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, she said that today, hatred is dominant in power, I want to change it. "Women can change this. If the country is to be taken out of the politics of casteism and religion and towards the politics of equality, then women will have to come forward," she said.

Vadra said that if the participation of women in UP politics increases, then it will also increase nationally. "I am currently in charge of UP. The women who are there are not uniting and becoming a force. They are also being divided into castes. The thinking is that women have to rise above caste and state and fight together," she added.

She further said that if she could, she would have given 50 per cent tickets to women. "It is a process and there is a beginning. I don't feel any harm. We will get candidates and will fight too. If she is not strong this time, she will be next time," she said.

On the question of implementing it in other states and Punjab, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "I have taken a decision as UP in-charge. Tickets will be given on the basis of the capacity of the woman. Anyone who wants to contest the election should come and meet me."

At the same time, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on contesting her own election said that she has not taken this decision yet, and there's time left to decide. "This decision is for the empowerment of women. There is no secret behind it. Who will be the CM? It hasn't been decided yet. My fight is to create a new kind of politics. I am fighting for those who cannot raise their voice," she said.