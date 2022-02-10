UP Elections: Azad Samaj Party candidate, 12 others booked for model code of conduct violation

The FIR was registered at the Mirganj Police Station of Jaunpur.

A case of violation of model code of conduct was on Thursday registered against a candidate of Azad Samaj Party and 12 others in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.



The FIR was registered at the Mirganj Police Station of Jaunpur.



Satya Prakash Gautam, a resident of Parianwa, is the Azad Samaj Party candidate from Machhlishahr assembly seat. On Wednesday, Gautam along with his supporters had taken out a rally and reached Mirganj from Machlishahar via Godhna. It is alleged that the candidate held rallies and raised slogans during door-to-door campaigning which is a clear violation of the model code of conduct, police said.



Chandan Kumar, Rohit Chand, Hemant Kumar, Arjesh Kumar, Alok Chandra, Jitendra Gautam, Salam Ansari, Kariya Gautam, Atul Gautam, Chottelal Gautam and others have also been booked in the case.



Station House Officer, Mirganj Police Station, Suresh Kumar Singh said Gautam along with the others also violated COVID-19 protocols.

Over 60 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first phase of polling held on Thursday across 58 assembly constituencies in 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Polling closed at 6 pm following a one-hour extension because of COVID-19 protocols. The day passed off peacefully with minor technical snags in EVMs at some places, election officials said.

Additional Chief Election Officer (ACEO) B D Ram Tiwari said, "There were reports of a technical error in EVMs at some places." Those EVMs were being replaced as the reports came in, he added.



