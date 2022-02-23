UP Elections 2022 Update: 57.45% voter turnout until 5 pm in phase 4

The initial data for voter turnout till 5 p.m. for the phase IV of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh was 57.45 per cent, according to the Election Commission. The Election Commission said the 57.45 per cent voter turnout figure is an approximate figure based on initial data. Once the voting by voters already inside the polling stations is done, only then the final data will be made available.

Banda registered 57.48 per cent, Fatehpur 56.96 per cent, Hardoi 55.40 per cent, Kheri 62.45 per cent, Lucknow 54.98 per cent, Pilibhit 61.42 per cent, Rae Bareli 58.32 per cent, Sitapur 58.30 per cent while Unnao registered 54.12 per cent till 5 p.m. Voters in the phase IV of polling for Uttar Pradesh Assembly have voted to select MLAs from 59 seats across nine districts from amongst 624 candidates.

There were a total of 2.13 crore voters, of which 1.14 crore are male, 99.3 lakh are female and 966 are transgender voters. There are 24,643 polling booths and 13,817 polling stations with a maximum 1,250 voters per booth, the Election Commission said.

READ | UP Elections 2022: After brief disruption, voting resumes in Lakhimpur Kheri poll booth