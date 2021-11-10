UP Elections 2022: Priyanka makes big announcement for Anganwadi, Asha workers

Congress has geared up for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections that are scheduled for early next year and the party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi is leading the party at the front. Gandhi, who has announced to give 40 per cent tickets to women in the UP elections, has made another big announcement for Asha and Anganwadi workers in the state.

Priyanka Gandhi shared a video on Twitter and claimed that the Asha workers going to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Shahjahanpur for their demands were beaten up by the police.

"Every attack on the Asha sisters by the UP government is an insult to the work done by them. My Asha sisters have given their services diligently in Corona and on other occasions. Salary is their right. It is the duty of the government to listen to them. Asha sisters deserve respect and I am with them in this fight," she wrote on Twitter.

"The Congress party is committed to the rights of honorarium of Asha sisters and their respect and if the government is formed, Asha sisters and Anganwadi workers will be given an honorarium of Rs 10,000 per month," she added.

Earlier, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi had said that Congress has prepared a separate manifesto for women. She had said, "My dear sisters of Uttar Pradesh, your every day is full of struggles. Understanding that the Congress party has prepared a separate women's manifesto for you. On the formation of the Congress government, 3 filled cylinders will be given free of cost annually. Travel will be free for women in state government buses.

Priyanka Gandhi had said that Asha and Anganwadi workers will get an honorarium of Rs 10,000 per month. According to the provisions of reservation in new government posts, women will be appointed in 40 per cent of posts. Old-widow pension will be given at Rs 1,000 per month. Along with this, Priyanka Gandhi said that if elected, the Congress govt will give a smartphone and a scooty to the girl students.

Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) contested together in the 2017 Vidhan Sabha elections. The SP contested 311 seats in agreement with Congress, while Congress tried its luck on 114 seats. In the election, SP got only 47 seats and Congress could win only 7 seats. On the other hand, BJP contested on 384 seats and secured a thumping majority by winning 312 seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) contested 403 seats, it got only 19 seats.