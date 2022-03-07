UP Elections 2022 Phase 7: Polling begins, fate of several political bigwigs to be sealed today

The seventh phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 has commenced from today, with the voting commencing in a total of 54 constituencies across nine districts in the state. All eyes are on the political battle of Varanasi, which is the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The seventh phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 is taking place in a total of nine districts across the state – Azamgarh, Mau, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Varanasi, Chandauli, Bhadohi, Mirzapur, and Sonbhadra.

A total of 613 candidates from various political parties remain in the fray as the voting begins across 54 constituencies at 7 am today. Some of the most notable political bigwigs will also get their fate sealed today, concluding the last phase of the assembly elections in the state.

Some of the most notable candidates who are contesting in the assembly polls today include ministers from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s current cabinet, namely, Backward Classes Welfare Minister Anil Rajbhar, Culture Minister (Independent Charge) Neelkanth Tiwari, and Housing and Urban Planning Minister Girish Yadav.

Former BJP cabinet minister and BJP lead Dara Singh Chauhan, who has now joined the Samajwadi Party, is also set to attract a lot of eyes in the seventh phase of polling. Other notable candidates in the elections are Durga Prasad Yadav and Mukhtar Ansari’s son Abbas.

Some other candidates who remain in the fray in the seventh phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 are - Alambadi Azmi, Shailendra Yadav from Lalai, Vijay Mishra, Omprakash Rajbhar, Tufani Saroj, Dhananjay Singh, and Ravindra Jaiswal.

The month-long polling in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 is coming to an end with the last phase concluding today. The counting of the votes and announcement of results in the state will take place on March 10, according to Election Commission.

Meanwhile, the voting process in all the other poll-bound states – Punjab, Manipur, Goa, and Uttarakhand – is already over. The counting of the votes in these four states will also take place on March 10.