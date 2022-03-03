UP Elections 2022 Phase 6: Polling to begin for 57 seats today; fate of CM Yogi Adityanath hangs in balance

The sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 is all set to commence from today, March 3, across a total of 57 constituencies, with the fate of several big-wigs like UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Congress’ Swami Prasad Maurya hanging in balance.

The voting for the UP elections 2022 Phase 6 will begin on Thursday morning, with many political heavyweights standing as the candidates in some of the major constituencies. With voting for 292 out of 403 assembly seats over, the polling has now moved to the Purvanchal region of the state where 111 seats are up for grabs.

The districts where polling is to be held on Thursday are Ambedkarnagar, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, and Ballia. The campaigning for Phase 6 of UP polls ended on Tuesday at 6 pm.

Among the 676 candidates in the fray, this time are Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban fighting his first assembly polls, state Congress president Lallu from Tamkuhi Raj seat, and Swami Prasad Maurya, who quit as BJP minister to join the Samajwadi Party, from Fazilnagar.

The Samajwadi Party has pitted the wife of late Upendra Dutt Shukla, a former BJP leader, against Adityanath. Azad Samaj Party founder Chandrashekhar Azad is also a contesting against the chief minister.

BJP is the party that currently remains in power in Uttar Pradesh, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the party will have a landslide victory similar to the one in the 2017 polls. CM Yogi has said that the party will win with an 80-20 ratio.

It must be noted that the voting will be starting at 7 am today, and will end at 6 pm. All the voters are advised to carry their voter ID cards and follow all the Covid-19 safety precautions issued by the Election Commission for the polling booths.

Phase 6 is the second last phase of the UP elections 2022. The last and seventh phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls 2022 will be conducted on March 7, and the counting of the votes will be done on March 10.

(With PTI inputs)