UP Elections 2022 Phase 5: Know Covid-19 guidelines to be followed by voters at polling booths

The fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 has commenced today, February 27. The polling will be taking place in a total of 61 constituencies across the state today, with the fate of over 600 election candidates hanging in balance.

Around 2.4 crore voters will be appearing at the polling booths today for the fifth phase of voting in the districts of Amethi, Raebareli, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shravasti, and Gonda.

The voting across the constituencies in Uttar Pradesh has started from 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm. Further, the election commission has issued a list of Covid-19 guidelines to be followed by the voters appearing at the polling booths.

Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022: Covid-19 curbs for voters

Voters with Covid-19 symptoms will be asked to cast their vote during the last hour of polling.

Voters with Covid-19 related symptoms will be provided a PPE kit for their safety and all the others at the polling booth.

Voters will need to dispose of the used glove in a dustbin and sanitize their hands before exiting from the polling station after casting their vote.

The thermal temperature of voters will be measured when they appear at the polling booth.

If the temperature of the voter is higher than usual, they will be asked to return to the booth in the last hour of polling.

No gadgets will be allowed inside the polling booth.

Voters will have to stand in queue maintaining a 6-feet physical distance.

Several Covid-19 safety amenities such as masks, PPE kits, face shields, sanitizers, thermal scanners, soap, and gloves will be made available at the polling booth.

The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh commenced on February 10, and are taking place in a total of seven phases. The next phase of the elections, Phase 6, will take place on March 3, while the counting of the votes in the state will be done on March 10.

The major political parties contesting the elections in Uttar Pradesh are BJP, Samajwadi Party, BSP, and Aam Aadmi Party. Currently, the BJP is forming the government in the state, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.