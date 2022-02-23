UP Elections 2022 Phase 4 commences for 59 constituencies - Check timings, Covid-19 curbs here

The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 phase 4 is all set to commence from today, February 23, where the voting will be conducted to decide the fate of hundreds of candidates in the state, for over 50 constituencies.

The polling will be done across Uttar Pradesh for 59 constituencies in nine districts. The major parties contesting the elections in Uttar Pradesh are BJP, Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party, and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). BJP is forming the current government in UP, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The fourth phase of polling on February 23 will decide the fate of 624 candidates in 59 Assembly segments in the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, and Fatehpur.

All voters must note that the timings for casting the votes across the constituencies in Uttar Pradesh today are 7 am to 6 pm. All the voters must also adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines set by the Election Commission to be followed at the polling booth.

UP elections 2022 Phase 4: Covid-19 guidelines for voters

Voters with Covid-19 symptoms will be asked to cast their vote during the last hour of polling.

Voters with Covid-19 related symptoms will be provided a PPE kit for their safety and all the others at the polling booth.

Voters will need to dispose of the used glove in a dustbin and sanitize their hands before exiting from the polling station after casting their vote.

The thermal temperature of voters will be measured when they appear at the polling booth.

If the temperature of the voter is higher than usual, they will be asked to return to the booth in the last hour of polling.

No gadgets will be allowed inside the polling booth.

Voters will have to stand in queue maintaining a 6-feet physical distance.

Several Covid-19 safety amenities such as masks, PPE kits, face shields, sanitizers, thermal scanners, soap, and gloves will be made available at the polling booth.

The campaigning for the fourth phase of the elections concluded on February 21, Monday. The Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 are being conducted in a total of seven phases, while the counting of the votes will take place on March 10.