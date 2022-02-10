UP Elections 2022 Phase 1 Voting Updates: Date, time, schedule and all you need to know

The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 are commencing and the UP elections 2022 phase 1 of voting is set to start today, as per the official election schedule. The voting for the UP elections 2022 will kick off tomorrow, February 10, in a total of 58 constituencies.

The polling process in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases from February 10 to March 7, with the first phase commencing from tomorrow. According to the schedule, the timings for citizens to cast their votes are 7 am to 6 pm on February 10.

Some of the most notable constituencies which will be part of the UP elections 2022 phase 1 are Aligarh, Agra, Noida, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Meerut, Hapur, Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandhshahr, Muzzafarnagar, Dadri, and several others.

Check out all the important polling information for the UP elections 2022 Phase 1 voting.

UP assembly elections 2022 schedule

First phase: February 10, 58 constituencies Second phase: February 14, 55 constituencies Third phase: February 20, 59 constituencies Fourth phase: February 23, 60 constituencies Fifth phase: February 27, 60 constituencies Sixth phase: March 3, 57 constituencies Seventh phase: March 7, 54 constituencies

UP Elections 2022: Important dates and timing

Start date – February 10

Last date of polling – March 7

Counting of votes – March 10

Voting timings – 7 am to 6 pm

UP Elections 2022: Covid-19 protocols for voters

Electors should wear mask, gloves and sanitize hands

If temperature of an elector is above set norms in two measurements, then the they will be given a token/certificate to come and vote at last hour of poll, as per Covid-19 preventive measures.

No gadgets will be allowed.

Voters will stand in queue maintaining 6-ft physical distance

Glove will be provided to the voter

1st Polling officer will check the name on voter list and ID proof. Voter will lower facemask for identification.

2nd Polling officer will mark finger nail with indelible ink, give a slip and take elector’s signature

3rd Polling officer takes the slip and checks the mark on your finger nail

Voter will press button against chosen candidate to vote on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM); a red light will glow with a beep sound. Voters can check the printed paper slip through glass on VVPAT window.

Over 2.28 crore voters will be eligible to cast their votes to decide the fate of 58 constituencies in the first phase of the voting in Uttar Pradesh today. The second phase of the voting process in Uttar Pradesh will commence from February 14, for 55 constituencies.