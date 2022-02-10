UP Elections 2022: From Pankaj Singh to Pankhuri Pathak, candidates to watch out in Noida

Voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election on 58 seats covering 11 districts of the state begun on Thursday (February 10). The voting in the 'Jat-dominant belt' of the western part of the state started at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to vote in seven phases ending on March 7 and the counting of votes will begin on March 10.

Gautam Buddha Nagar is one of the districts that is going to the polls today. In the district, Noida seat has 6,90,231 voters, Dadri seat has 5,86,889 and Jewar seat has 3,46,425 voters.

UP Elections 2022: Noida candidates

Pankaj Singh (BJP) vs Sunil Choudhary (SP) vs Pankhuri Pathak (Congress)

Pankaj Singh, the son of Defence Minister and former UP CM Rajnath Singh, is eyeing re-election. In the 2017 election, Singh had trumped Sunil Choudhary of SP by a margin of 1,04,016 votes. While SP has again fielded Choudhary, BSP and AAP are represented by Kripa Ram Sharma and Pankaj Avana. This time, there is another strong challenger in Congress’ Pankhuri Pathak who was a former spokesperson of SP.

Pankaj Singh

BJP has fielded Pankaj Singh from Noida, the sitting MLA. He has revealed total assets worth Rs 4.8 crore in his election affidavit.

Pankhuri Pathak

Congress has fielded Pankhuri Pathak, a legal advisor by profession. Pankhuri had joined Congress from the Samajwadi Party in 2018. In her election affidavit, Pankhuri had said that she owns total assets worth Rs 6.3 crore.

Sunil Chaudhary

The Akhilesh Yadav-led SP has fielded Sunil Chaudhary from Noida seat. The 43-year-old had declared total assets worth Rs 16.7 crore in his election affidavit.

Kriparam Sharma



Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded Kriparam Sharma from the Noida seat. The BSP candidate has total assets worth Rs 14.5 crore.