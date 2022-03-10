UP Elections 2022: Celebrations erupt at Gorakhnath Temple with Yogi Adityanath set for 2nd CM term - WATCH

With the Bharatiya Janata Party’s heading towards a resounding win in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, celebration have begun at various party offices and bastions. At the Goraknath Temple in Gorakhpur, where UP CM Yogi Adityanath is the Chief Priest, sweets, music and celebrations are under.

As per the latest trends, BJP has won 5 and is leading on 245 so far pic.twitter.com/83vCMsXUIt March 10, 2022





The BJP has already been confirmed victorious on five seats with counting still underway on 245 other seats on which the party is leading. The BJP’s majority win the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls beats a 36-year-old jinx in the state. CM Yogi Adityanath also becomes the first UP CM who will embark on a second consecutive full term.