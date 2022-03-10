Search icon
UP Elections 2022: Celebrations erupt at Gorakhnath Temple with Yogi Adityanath set for 2nd CM term - WATCH

The BJP has already been confirmed victorious on five seats with counting still underway on 245 other seats on which the party is leading.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 10, 2022, 04:24 PM IST

With the Bharatiya Janata Party’s heading towards a resounding win in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, celebration have begun at various party offices and bastions. At the Goraknath Temple in Gorakhpur, where UP CM Yogi Adityanath is the Chief Priest, sweets, music and celebrations are under.

A video of the celebrations was shared by news agency ANI on its official Twitter handle. Watch below:



CM Yogi Adityanath also becomes the first UP CM who will embark on a second consecutive full term.

