UP Elections 2022: 6 facts about elections in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 has gone to the polls today with its first phase of the seven phase-polling. The first phase has 58 seats across 11 districts at stake. The final counting will take place on March 10.

But here are some interesting facts about UP elections:

- Uttar Pradesh is the largest state with 403 seats to go to the polls. It was in 1952 when the first assembly elections were held in UP.

- Amongst the 403 seats, 86 assembly seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes out of which 2 are for Schedule Tribes.

- The Election Commission (EC) has extended the expenditure limit to Rs 40 lakh for candidates.

- The current term in UP will end on May 14, 2022.

- UP demography: OBCs are 40%, Dalits (SCs) 20.8%, Tribals (STs) 0.8%, Muslims 23%, others 0.9%.

- At least 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote in the first phase of the UP elections.