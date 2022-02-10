Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

UP Elections 2022: 6 facts about elections in Uttar Pradesh

The final counting will take place on March 10.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 10, 2022, 10:30 AM IST

UP Elections 2022: 6 facts about elections in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 has gone to the polls today with its first phase of the seven phase-polling. The first phase has 58 seats across 11 districts at stake. The final counting will take place on March 10. 

But here are some interesting facts about UP elections:

- Uttar Pradesh is the largest state with 403 seats to go to the polls. It was in 1952 when the first assembly elections were held in UP. 

- Amongst the 403 seats, 86 assembly seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes out of which 2 are for Schedule Tribes.

- The Election Commission (EC) has extended the expenditure limit to Rs 40 lakh for candidates. 

- The current term in UP will end on May 14, 2022.  

- UP demography: OBCs are 40%, Dalits (SCs) 20.8%, Tribals (STs) 0.8%, Muslims 23%, others 0.9%. 

- At least 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote in the first phase of the UP elections. 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.