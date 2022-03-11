UP Election Results 2022: Why BJP supporters celebrate CM Yogi's win on bulldozers? Know history, significance

Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party are still celebrating their party sweeping the Assembly elections 2022 in four states including Manipur, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Goa.

Several party workers, on Thursday, celebrated the victory of CM Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh either by wearing a toy bulldozer ascended on the head or standing on the machine.

Why is CM Yogi Adityanath's new nickname - 'Bulldozer Baba'?

For those who are not aware, 'Bulldozer' refers to the CM's use of the machine throughout his tenure to remove illegally occupied land and properties.

After BJP's historic win in Uttar Pradesh, party MLA Hema Malini was also seen referring to the 'bulldozer' and was quoted as saying, "We already knew our government will be formed; we have worked for every developmental aspect, which is why the public trust us, nothing can come in front of a bulldozer, as it can finish everything within a minute, be it cycle or anything else."

Throughout the election, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav also referred to the CM's new nickname and dubbed him 'Baba Bulldozer', mockingly.

The SP leader had said, "He (Yogi Adityanath) changed the name of everything. Till now, we were calling him ‘Baba Chief Minister’, but today one English newspaper called him ‘Baba Bulldozer’. I have not kept this name, this name was kept by a reputable English newspaper. And the time the vote is held, the government will change."

Responding to the SP leader's remark at the time, CM Adityanath had stated, "bulldozer doesn’t talk", it works.

While addressing the crowd in Ghazipur, CM Yogi Adityanath had said, "Our bulldozer does not talk, but it works very well. We will make sure that our development and our bulldozer will work together after we come to power."

The CM of UP has often referred to the 'bulldozer' as a metaphor to assure the voters that he will make UP a safe place.

"The BJP government believes in development, but also has bulldozers for the mafia and that is why women in the state feel safe," he had said.

This was one of the main reasons why as soon as early trends showed CM Yogi Adityanath and BJP's win in UP, party workers and supporters used bulldozers to celebrate the victory - a full-circle moment.

What was meant as a dig then went on to become an emblem and a badge of honour for the BJP.