UP Election Results 2022 Live: Key electoral battles to watch out for as counting of votes to begin soon

Political parties currently remain in the fray as the counting of the votes has begun for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, with the final results for the polls to be announced later today. As the vote-counting advances, the fate of hundreds of candidates is yet to be sealed.

The elections in Uttar Pradesh took place in a total of seven phases, with the final phase of the polling ending on March 7. The result of the elections is set to be announced today, March 10, and here are some of the key electoral battles to keep an eye out for.

Yogi Adityanath vs Subhawati Shukla in Gorakhpur

All eyes will be on the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s constituency Gorakhpur, where he stands against Samajwadi Party’s Subhawati Shukla. Though Adityanath has a stronghold on Gorakhpur, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has expressed great faith in Shukla.

Akhilesh Yadav vs SP Singh Baghel in Karhal

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is standing against BJP candidate and seasoned politician SP Singh Baghel in the Karhal constituency of Uttar Pradesh. Baghel, who was once close to the Yadav family, is expected to give a tough competition to the party leader.

Swami Prasad Maurya vs Surender Singh Kushwaha in Fazilnagar

Swami Prasad Maurya, a prominent OBC leader who recently switched to the Samajwadi Party, is standing against BJP candidate Surender Singh Kushwaha, who is also a popular face in the Fazilnagar region, which is expected to be a close call.

Keshav Prasad Maurya vs Dr Pallavi Patel in Sirathu

Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is the deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in the BJP cabinet, is standing against Samajwadi Party candidate Dr Pallavi Patel. Though SP has said that Patel will give a tough competition to Maurya, the BJP leader has a stronghold on the constituency.

Dara Singh Chauhan vs Vijay Kumar Rajbhar in Ghosi

Dara Singh Chauhan was one of the leaders who switched sides ahead of the UP elections, joining SP before the voting began. He will be standing against BJP leader Vijay Kumar Rakhbhar in the Ghosi constituency, and the competition will be a close call.