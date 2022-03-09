UP Election Result 2022 Astrology Predictions: BJP expected to win with sweeping majority, Yogi to be CM again

The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 results are due tomorrow, and the race between the political parties is set to come to an end. The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) have given each other a tough competition when it comes to campaigning and rallying for votes.

Though the election results are due on March 10, several astrologers have predicted that BJP will form a government in Uttar Pradesh once again, with current Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sitting on the CM seat for his second consecutive term.

According to several media reports, astrologers have predicted that the BJP will be winning the UP state elections with a sweeping majority, winning around 223 to 248 seats out of the total 403, while SP is expected to win around 145 seats.

According to Hindi daily Amar Ujala, Kendriya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya astrologer Ashwini Pandey said that Sampath 2078 is running whose name is Rakshas (monster). At its beginning, a lot of nuisance is caused. The lord of this year is Mars - which is also the lord of the Kshatriya community. So during this time, the winning possibility of Yogi Adityanath is predominant, he said.

While Pandey predicted a resounding victory for BJP, Meerut’s famous astrologer Vinod Tyagi and Mathura’s Alok Gupta said that while Adityanath’s horoscope shows he will emerge victoriously, BJP’s stars are not giving good signs, and thus, they might just win with less than 200 seats.

The predictions by astrologers when it comes to the Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 are quite similar to the exit polls. As per the Zee News Exit Polls, the BJP is expected to win over 240 seats while the Samajwadi Party-led alliance is likely to win between 138-157 seats this time.

The results of the UP assembly polls 2022 will be declared tomorrow, March 10, with the counting of the votes beginning early morning. The results will be telecasted live on Zee News from 6 am on March 10. You can also watch the counting day action LIVE on our DNA English news website - https://www.dnaindia.com/.