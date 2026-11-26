Akhilesh Yadav unveils Samajwadi Party's 2027 UP election manifesto, promising 25 lakh government jobs, Rs 5,000 monthly allowance for unemployed graduates, free education and Rs 40,000 annual aid for women.

The Samajwadi Party (SP), led by Akhilesh Yadav, has unveiled its manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, placing employment, education, women's welfare and social justice at the centre of its proposed governance agenda. Released on Constitution Day in Lucknow on November 26, the document outlines a series of promises aimed at young people, women, farmers and marginalised communities.

Titled 'Jan-Man Ka Manifesto' and 'Sattais Ka Sankalp: PDA Ka Pran-Patra', the manifesto reflects the party's PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) framework, representing backward classes, Dalits and minorities.

Major promises and what they entail:

1. Jobs and unemployment allowance for youth

Employment is a central theme of the SP manifesto. Akhilesh Yadav has promised 25 lakh government jobs if the party comes to power in Uttar Pradesh. The party has also proposed a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 for graduates who remain without jobs. The announcement seeks to address concerns around unemployment and economic opportunities among educated young people.

Yadav also referred to the aspirations of Gen Z and Gen Alpha, saying the party would focus on opportunities linked to artificial intelligence and digital platforms.

2. Free education and benefits for teachers

The manifesto promises free schooling and the reopening of primary schools that have been shut down. It also proposes permanent employment and better salaries for Shiksha Mitras, who currently work as contractual teachers in the state's education system.

The party has highlighted its earlier initiatives in the technology and education sectors, including the establishment of an IT City in Lucknow during its 2012-2017 tenure.

3. Financial assistance and safety for women

Women's welfare is another major component of the manifesto. Among the key proposals is annual financial assistance of Rs 40,000 for women.

The party is also preparing a separate manifesto for women, referred to as 'Aadhi Aabadi', which will focus on their welfare, security and economic empowerment.

4. Healthcare, pensions and infrastructure

The SP has promised free healthcare services and ambulance facilities, along with the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

Other proposals include AI-powered technology for policing, stronger measures for women's safety and faster delivery of justice through fast-track courts.

The party has also proposed developing new villages equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity, streetlights, electricity and paved roads.

5. PDA strategy and social justice

The manifesto places the PDA alliance at the centre of the party's political and social justice agenda. Yadav said the framework would include anyone facing oppression or marginalisation.

The party is also preparing separate manifestos for districts and cities to address local development priorities.

By releasing its manifesto months ahead of the 2027 elections, the SP is seeking to present a broader policy roadmap covering employment, welfare, education and infrastructure. The party's promises will now form part of the political debate as Uttar Pradesh prepares for its next Assembly election.