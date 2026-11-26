UP Election 2027: Chandrashekhar Azad and Asaduddin Owaisi promise Rs 25,000 for women, Muslim and OBC Deputy CMs, jobs and social justice if voted to power

UP Election 2027: Rs 25,000 For Women, Muslim And OBC Deputy CMs in Chandrashekhar Azad, Asaduddin Owaisi's poll pitch (Source:ANI)

Ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Samajik Parivartan Morcha, led by Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief Chandrashekhar Azad and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, has outlined its political and electoral agenda. The party promised greater representation for marginalised communities, financial assistance for women and a renewed focus on education, employment and social justice.

At a rally in Lucknow on Constitution Day, Azad, who has been projected as the alliance's chief ministerial candidate, announced a series of promises targeting women, Muslims and backward communities. The alliance has also positioned itself as an alternative to the BJP and the Samajwadi Party ahead of the crucial Assembly elections.

Key poll promises

1. Rs 25,000 direct bank transfer for every woman

One of the biggest announcements made by Chandrashekhar Azad was a proposed direct benefit transfer of Rs 25,000 to every woman. Taking a swipe at rival parties, Azad said that if another political party offered women Rs 20,000, his alliance would provide Rs 25,000 instead.

He also addressed questions about the source of funding for the proposed scheme. Azad claimed that the Uttar Pradesh government spends around Rs 7,000 crore on publicity and self-advertisement by the Chief Minister. He promised to redirect this money towards women through direct bank transfers.

However, the alliance has not yet provided a detailed framework explaining the eligibility criteria, frequency of payments or implementation of the proposed scheme.

2. Muslim leader to become Deputy Chief Minister

Political representation for the Muslim community is another major component of the alliance's electoral pitch. Announcing the proposal, Azad said a leader from the Muslim community would be appointed Deputy Chief Minister if the alliance forms the government.

Using the name 'Abdul' as a reference to the Muslim community, he said Muslims would no longer be confined to supporting political parties but would become part of the government's decision-making structure.

"Abdul will become Deputy Chief Minister; Abdul will not lay carpets for anyone anymore; he will sit alongside Chandrashekhar Azad," he said.

The announcement also reflects Owaisi's long-standing argument that Muslim voters should seek a greater share in political representation rather than merely supporting parties that claim to represent secular interests.

3. Second Deputy CM from backward communities

Alongside the proposed Muslim Deputy Chief Minister, Azad promised another Deputy Chief Minister from the most backward or backward communities. The announcement is central to the alliance's attempt to consolidate Dalit, Muslim and OBC voters under a common political platform.

By promising two Deputy Chief Minister positions to leaders from these communities, the Morcha is pitching political representation as one of its key priorities.

4. Focus on education and reopening the debate on school closures

Azad also made education a central part of his attack on the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government. He alleged that more than 25,000 schools had been shut down in the state over the past decade and accused the government of failing to provide quality education to economically weaker sections.

He also alleged that a post-matric scholarship scheme for backward-class students had been discontinued. While these claims formed part of his criticism of the incumbent government, the alliance has not yet announced a detailed education policy or a specific roadmap for reopening schools.

5. Employment opportunities and financial support for backward communities

Employment and economic opportunities for young people also featured prominently in Azad's speech.

He alleged that the state had failed to introduce an adequate industrial policy, forcing young people to migrate to other states in search of jobs.

He further accused the government of discontinuing the Finance and Development Corporation for backward classes, which was intended to help members of these communities access loans and start their own businesses.

The alliance has called for better employment opportunities and economic empowerment, although detailed proposals on industrial development, job creation and financial assistance are yet to be outlined.

6. Women's safety, healthcare and better public services

At the rally, Azad also led the gathering in raising demands for better schools, hospitals, employment opportunities, women's safety and empowerment.

He called for an administration that prioritises public welfare and the rule of law.

However, these remain broad political commitments, with the alliance yet to spell out specific schemes, funding allocations or implementation timelines.

7. Protection of the Constitution and rule of law

Constitutional protection and social justice were other major themes of the rally, held on Constitution Day. Azad accused the BJP of attempting to change the Constitution and said the Morcha would oppose any such move.

He also argued that justice should be delivered through the Constitution drafted under Dr BR Ambedkar's leadership rather than through bulldozer action or encounters.

Owaisi, meanwhile, targeted the BJP and RSS, accusing them of working against the constitutional principles of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice.

