UP Election 2022 Opinion Poll: Will BJP prevail or SP make a comeback? Find out

As the battle of the states commenced in Uttar Pradesh, the opinion polls being conducted in the state show that BJP is likely to form a government once again after the conduction of the upcoming assembly polls, which are set to commence from February.

According to the data reflected in the opinion poll being conducted by Zee News, the BJP alliance is likely to lead the vote share, with as much as 41 percent of the total number of votes in Uttar Pradesh, while Samajwadi Party is expected to be a close second.

UP Election 2022 Opinion Poll: Vote share percentage

BJP+ - 41%

SP+ - 34%

BSP – 10%

Congress- 06

Others- 09

Further, the Zee News opinion poll of Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 shows that the BJP alliance is likely to win the majority of the seats in the state. It is expected that BJP will win as many as 267 seats in the UP elections, while SP is expected to win around 125 to 148 seats.

UP Election 2022 Opinion Poll: Seat share

BJP+ 245-267

SP+ 125-148

BSP 5-9

CONG 3-7

OTH 2-6

The popularity quotient of the probable Chief Ministerial candidates in Uttar Pradesh after the upcoming assembly polls was also measured, and current Chief Minister, BJP’s Yogi Adityanath emerged victorious in the opinion polls, with 47 percent popularity.

UP Election 2022 Opinion Poll: CM candidate popularity

Yogi Adityanath (BJP)- 47%

Akhilesh Yadav (SP)- 35%

Mayawati (BSP)- 9%

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Congress)- 5%

Others- 4%

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Cheif Minister Yogi Adityanath had expressed confidence that BJP will win the upcoming assembly polls with a "thumping majority", garnering even more votes this time than the 2017 assembly polls in the state.