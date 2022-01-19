UP Election 2022 Opinion Poll: Voters reveal most preferred CM candidate

The election battlefield in Uttar Pradesh is ripe open with daily defections and shifting allegiances, not just among parties but also families. As crores of voters go to polls in UP’s 403 constituencies next month, Zee News conducted an opinion poll to find out the ‘Janta ka Mood’ in the state.

From vote share and seat share to major issues and most favoured CM faces, the Zee News-DesignBoxed opinion poll surveyed 11 lakh people across the state. Despite facing anti-incumbency after completing his first term as Chief Minister, BJP’s face Yogi Adityanath still retains strong favourability and is the most preferred choice for 47% voters.

The second strongest candidate is Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav with 35% respondents seeing him as the face to lead UP forward. Another former CM and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati is the third most favoured choice at 9% followed by Congress scion Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at 5%. Around 4% respondents chose other candidates as their most preferred CM faces.