UP Election 2022 Opinion Poll: Here are the issues shaping votes in Uttar Pradesh

As the electoral battlefield heats up in the Hindi heartland, a bipolar contest is expected in Uttar Pradesh, as per a latest opinion poll conducted by Zee News in the state. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to prevail with the biggest vote share and seats, while the Samajwadi Party is set to be the biggest gainer and expected to give a close fight to the incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath-led government.

The Zee News-DesignBoxed opinion poll reached out to people across the 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh and also asked for the major issues that will shape their votes when the go to polls starting next month.

Unemployment is expected to be the biggest issue shaping voter choice in UP at 73%, followed by inflation and rising prices at 65%. 54% respondents said that development will be an issue while stray animals was an issue for surprisingly high 39%. Farmer issues will be a factor at 19%.

The survey was conducted on over 11 lakh respondents from 403 constituencies of UP. As per the opinion polls, SP is expected to make big gains in vote share.

BJP may lose a large chunk of seats from 2017, as many as 50, although it is expected to win the UP elections in 2022.