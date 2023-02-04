Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hits parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh

The western Uttar Pradesh sugar belt was struck on Friday night by the earthquake, which had Shamli as its epicentre.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 11:24 AM IST

Earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hits parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh
Earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hits parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck parts of Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh on Friday night.

The temblor which had its epicentre in Shamli, the sugar belt of western Uttar Pradesh, hit the region at 9.31 pm, the National Centre for Seismology said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 03-02-2023, 21:31:16 IST, Lat: 29.41 & Long: 77.26, Depth:5 Km, Location: Shamli, Uttar Pradesh," the NCS stated.

The earthquake was at a depth of 5 Km, according to the NCS.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Delhi Police Head Constable Narender Yadav: Fitness icon with a surprising physique, bodybuilding achievements
New Year: Delhi witnesses massive traffic jams on first day of 2023, see pictures
Sushant Singh Rajput birth anniversary: From MS Dhoni, Dil Bechara, to Kedarnath, a look at late actor's best films
Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Arijit Singh attend opening ceremony of KIFF 2022, see photos
Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan flaunts baby bump in heavy lehenga, netizens say 'mashallah'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat RRTS: Delhi-Panipat in minutes, list of stations, route map, maximum speed to be…
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.