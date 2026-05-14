UP Dust Storm Tragedy: At least 54 killed, CM Yogi Adityanath announces compensation; check list of districts affected

According to official district-wise figures, the highest number of fatalities was reported from Prayagraj, where 16 people died, followed by Bhadohi with 15 deaths and Mirzapur with 10 deaths. Check list of districts affected.

A powerful dust storm accompanied by heavy rain and lightning claimed at least 54 lives and caused widespread destruction across several districts of Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives and instructed officials to ensure immediate relief and compensation for affected families.

UP storm: List of districts affected

According to official district-wise figures, the highest number of fatalities was reported from Prayagraj, where 16 people died, followed by Bhadohi with 15 deaths and Mirzapur with 10 deaths. Death toll mounts to 54 as powerful storm, heavy rain sweep through UP districts. Nine deaths were reported in Fatehpur, one person died in Kanpur Dehat and Kaushambi and seven people were killed in Hardoi. Four in Phulpur, three in Soraon and two in Meja. The storm caused extensive damage in Handia, Soraon, Phulpur and Meja areas.

The death toll in Bhadohi rose to 15, with 8 others injured. A woman and her three daughters died after a tree collapsed on their house during the storm in Khargasenpur village. In Budaun, five people died and five were injured in separate incidents. In Siddhpur Kaitholi, two girls died when a mud wall collapsed on them, while two women were injured. In Tark Paroli, a 40-year-old died after a tree fell on a tubewell room. In the Bisoli area, a truck driver died when a eucalyptus tree uprooted and fell on his vehicle, while a 22-year-old died after a tree fell on him while he was on his way to deliver food to his father.

Reports of fallen trees came from areas including Patthar Girjaghar, Ashok Nagar, Kachahari Road, and Mahatma Gandhi Marg, including one tree that collapsed in the Kalyani Devi locality. Electricity supply in several localities of Prayagraj was disrupted. Huts uprooted at Triveni Sangam, tin sheds and solar panels blown away, walls collapsed on cars/bikes, trees uprooted.

CM Yogi Adityanath takes stock of situation

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the bereaved families and ordered district magistrates and department officials to reach affected areas immediately. He instructed officials to ensure all possible aid to victims, and warned that negligence in relief work won’t be tolerated. He also directed officials to stay on alert and told the revenue and agriculture departments, along with insurance firms, to survey the damage and submit reports, adding that compensation should be released promptly after assessment, according to PTI reports.