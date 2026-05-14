UP Dust Storm Tragedy: At least 54 killed, CM Yogi Adityanath announces compensation; check list of districts affected

A powerful dust storm accompanied by heavy rain and lightning claimed at least 54 lives and caused widespread destruction across several districts of Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives and instructed officials to ensure immediate relief and compensation for affected families.

UP storm: List of districts affected

According to official district-wise figures, the highest number of fatalities was reported from Prayagraj, where 16 people died, followed by Bhadohi with 15 deaths and Mirzapur with 10 deaths. Death toll mounts to 54 as powerful storm, heavy rain sweep through UP districts. Nine deaths were reported in Fatehpur, one person died in Kanpur Dehat and Kaushambi and seven people were killed in Hardoi. Four in Phulpur, three in Soraon and two in Meja. The storm caused extensive damage in Handia, Soraon, Phulpur and Meja areas.